Nicole Phelps Claps Back at Critics After She Pumps Breast Milk at Husband Michael's Gala

Nicole Phelps is supporting her fellow breastfeeding mamas.

During a gala benefiting her husband’s foundation earlier this week, the wife of retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps took some time away from the festivities to pump milk for her 3-month-old son Beckett Richard.

After receiving “so many comments” on a related Instagram Story, Nicole followed up with a selfie from the event showing her hair and makeup done up and the Willow breast pump fully visible under her black sequined dress.

“This was the longest stretch of time I was without Beckett since he was born. I knew he needed milk OFTEN and thankfully I had a milk runner to get him more,” wrote Nicole, 32. “I stepped away from our foundation gala to take a moment and pump — hands free 🙌🏼 — thankful I could sit with my back to the room we were in and get it done.”

“Some won’t agree with where I did this and even worse if I was sitting there with Beckett nursing people might judge me,” she continued. “But breastfeeding is NATURAL, I have to admit there were times at the Olympics I was feeding [now-2-year-old son Boomer Robert] in the stands.”

“I want it to be known women don’t have to hide in a bathroom to take a moment to provide our babies with food,” she wrote.

Added the mother of two, “We should be able to, without judgment nurse/pump (easier with a wireless pump) anywhere we’re comfortable … bc we all know you’re not going to ‘let down’ if you’re not relaxed!!”

Nicole concluded her supportive post by tacking on the hashtags, “#normalizebreastfeeding #milkmaker #breastfeeding #pumping.”