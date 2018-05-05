Michael Phelps Gives Sweet Tribute to Son Boomer on His Second Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Michael Phelps is bursting with love for his 2-year-old son Boomer Robert.

Alongside a picture of the pair wearing matching white robes, the retired Olympian celebrated Boomer on his special day.

“Happy bday @boomerrphelps !! I love you so much little man… may this be your best 2nd bday your heart dreamt of!” the swimmer wrote alongside a picture of the birthday boy smiling while playfully holding onto his father’s chin.

Phelps and his wife Nicole, both 32, are also proud parents to 11-week-old son Beckett Richard.

Nicole also posted an adorable video of their 2-year-old bobbing his head up and down while pretending to listen to music on a pair of headphones that are almost as big as his head.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil man. May you rock your 2’s as hard as you have rocked life since the day you were born💙 *side note: there’s NO music playing in those headphones 😆” she captioned the video.

But even though Phelps loves his 2-year-old son, he’s not afraid to admit that Boomer is at an age where he’s learning how to push “Daddy’s buttons.”

“Boomer is just starting to say a few words now. It is starting to get real cool, but also it is difficult at times,” Phelps previously told PEOPLE. “The other night, I had a moment where I had to step away, because it was so much going on. He is pressing Daddy’s buttons really well. I love my wife for everything she does for me and our kids.”

While Phelps has revealed he won’t be pressuring his children to follow in his footsteps, it looks like his son Boomer is already taking an interest in swimming.

“Booms is to the point right now where he wants to play golf, he wants to get in the pool, he wants to be outside, he wants to do something active all the time. It’s so much fun watching the smile on his face,” Phelps explained during an interview on Today last month.

“We’re always there to help and support and answer questions, but I don’t want to force them to do something they don’t want to do,” he added, before admitting that instead of becoming a swimmer, he’d love to see his son became a professional golfer.

“I’ll be greedy dad and say I’d rather see him play the Sunday of the Masters,” he said, joking.