Michael Bublé has a new outlook on life after his 4½-year-old son Noah’s cancer diagnosis.

“The perspective came on the first day. The perspective came on Halloween, which was the day we got the diagnosis and it all came in one snap,” the singer, 42, said in an interview with ET Canada of the period after doctors told him and wife Luisana Lopilato about Noah’s cancer diagnosis in 2016.

One month after they learned about their eldest’s illness, the couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Elias, informed fans and followers about the diagnosis in a November 2016 Facebook post.

“My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it’s all about and what matters, in one snap. And that’s a good thing because I’m thankful for the grace, I’m thankful for the faith and I feel deeply connected to people,” Bublé tells ET Canada.

Michael Buble

Now, 21 months after his diagnosis, Noah continues to recover. But the soon-to-be father of three will never forget the hardships his family overcame.

“My sisters took their kids out of school, they left their jobs… they left everything, came to be with us and then just stay with us,” he recalls. “I wish my boy never had to go through all the things he had to go through. My wife, our family, our friends … I want other parents to know that there’s hope, even when there’s not. Somehow, it’s going to be okay.”

With his son doing better, Bublé is looking forward to performing on stage again. “Coming back people can say it isn’t a comeback, but man, I was gone and I didn’t know if I would ever, ever come back,” he says.

Michael Buble

And a new perspective on life has also changed how he views his career. “It became clear that none of it was important,” Bublé says of the small things he used to worry about.

He adds, “What had become important to me in many years was the wrong thing. Like hanging onto something … like how many records, like, ‘What do you mean that’s not sold out?’ ”

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Phillip Chin/Getty

In February, PEOPLE confirmed Bublé and Lopilato are expecting their third child: a baby girl.

The couple — who later shared that “the worst is over” concerning Noah’s diagnosis and treatment — attended the 2018 Juno Awards in March, where the Argentine model and actress made her baby-bump debut while her Canadian musician husband hosted the evening’s festivities.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster,” Bublé told ET Canada during the show of Noah’s battle. “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”