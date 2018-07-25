Luisana Lopilato Is 'Enjoying the Last Most Beautiful Kicks of Life' Before Welcoming Daughter

Luisana Lopilato is ready to meet the newest member of her family!

The 31-year-old Argentine actress and wife of Michael Bublé — who’s expecting her third child, a daughter, with the Canadian singer — took to Instagram Tuesday to express her excitement over becoming a mom again.

“Enjoying the last most beautiful kicks of life,” she wrote, in her native Spanish, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself sitting near the water, cradling her baby bump.

“I will miss being like this but I’ll be even happier to meet you and have you in my arms … we are waiting for you with great joy !!” Lopilato added.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the spouses of seven years would be adding to their family once more, with Bublé himself confirming on July 2 that their bundle of joy on the way will be a girl.

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he said on Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, according to ET Canada.

It’s been a difficult couple of years for Bublé, 42, and Lopilato, who have been helping their 4½-year-old son Noah after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June 2017, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong,” she said. “There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God. Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé Lalo Yasky/Getty

In March, Lopilato made her baby-bump debut on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was on hand to host the show. (Notably, he bowed out of hosting last year amid Noah’s health struggles.)

Bublé — who gave his wife a sweet shout out on stage, saying, “I love you so much, mi amor” — also spoke with ET Canada during the event, revealing that he was feeling “happy and healthy” at the moment.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster,” he admitted, adding, “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”