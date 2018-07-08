Michael Bublé Opens Up About 'Superhero' Son Noah's Cancer Battle: 'I've Been to Hell'

Michael Bublé overcame a parent’s worst nightmare when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

The singer, 42, emotionally opened up about his 4½-year-old child’s cancer battle and the new perspective his son has given him after watching his eldest go through treatments for 18 months.

“I’ve been to hell,” Bublé recently told the Herald Sun. “I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much. It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

The star and wife Luisana Lopilato, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Elias, disclosed Noah’s cancer diagnosis in a November 2016 Facebook post.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” Bublé revealed to the Australian publication. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1.”

Though he thought about quitting music, Bublé delighted fans when he returned to the stage for 80,000 fans at Dublin’s Croke Park stadium on Saturday.

“It’s cancer so obviously we have to monitor it but I wouldn’t be doing this is he wasn’t okay,” the soon-to-be father of three explained of Noah’s treatment which reportedly ended in March 2017.

And being by his wife and son’s side during the devastating cancer battle has given Bublé a new perspective on life.

“I live with a perspective that I just didn’t have before and it allows me to have no fear,” said the four-time Grammy winner, who will be including his emotional experience with his family into his new album.

“Perspective has allowed me to rekindle my love of music,” Bublé shared. “When I went through Noah’s cancer from the first moment there was a snap. I remember sitting in the hospital room thinking, ‘I was worried about any of that s–t? I was worried about record sales or a meme or what some a–hole said about me?’ In a second it had gotten so clear.”

He added, “That clarity gave me the opportunity to find love for music again. I’m going to go back to what I was made to do. I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that. This is the greatest record I’ve ever made.”

In February, PEOPLE confirmed Bublé and Lopilato are expecting their third child.

The couple — who later shared that “the worst is over” concerning Noah’s diagnosis and treatment — attended the 2018 Juno Awards in March, where the Argentine model and actress made her baby-bump debut while her musician husband hosted the evening’s festivities.

And on Monday, he announced they will be welcoming a baby girl!

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he told Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.