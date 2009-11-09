Mel Gibson Is on Diaper Duty

He may be a world-famous actor and an Oscar-winning director, but when it comes to his newborn daughter, Mel Gibson doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty – and that includes changing diapers.

“Oh, absolutely! He’s very hands-on,” girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva tells Britain’s Hello! magazine. “He has been very doting and nurturing.”

The real surprise, Grigorieva, 39, says, it that baby Lucia Anne – named after her and Gibson’s grandmothers – arrived a month early, forcing Gibson, 53, to jet back to L.A. from his New York movie set. Now the infant, who was 6 lbs. at birth, is gaining weight fast and on track to become a polyglot.

“I’m speaking Russian and English and singing lullabies in both,” says Grigorieva. “She has been an inspiration already. I’m composing a children’s song book.”