Meghan King Edmonds is doubling down on diapers — and baby joy!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, and her husband Jim Edmonds welcomed their second and third children, two boys.

Edmonds announced their arrival on his Instagram story early Wednesday morning, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints.

“1 little foot each,” he wrote of the very special ink. He added, “They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy.”

He teased, “Pictures will come soon.”

Edmonds and King Edmonds are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016. Retired baseball pro Edmonds, 47, also has four children from a previous marriage.

The couple announced their pregnancy news to the world in December, sharing an adorable maternity snap to Instagram featuring themselves, Aspen and the family pup Girly Girl.

Among the group were signs bearing the messages “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

Throughout her pregnancy, the new mom of three — who exited RHOC after its 12th season — shared multiple photos of her baby bump, including one where she hilariously channeled Beyoncé‘s now-famous twin pregnancy announcement photo.

In April, King Edmonds was the guest of honor at a baby “sprinkle” for her little ones on the way.

Decorated with blue balloons, the intimate gathering also featured blue and yellow floral arrangements, blue-colored refreshments (including macarons and champagne whose blue labels read “Ready to Pop”), twin trivia and more.

“Best baby sprinkle for the twins 🧢🧢,” King Edmonds captioned a photo gallery featuring some favorite moments from the party. “Thank you to all my dear friends and especially to @katieelliott83 (hostess extraordinaire — aka short pregnant lady!) for an unforgettable day!”

Before revealing she had two baby boys on the way, King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Edmonds were expecting a son after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she wrote.

“Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now 10 weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!” added King Edmonds.