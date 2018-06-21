Meghan King Edmonds Shares Adorable Close-Up of Her Newborn Twins: 'Fresh to the World'

Meghan King Edmonds is showing off her double dose of adorable.

After welcoming twins — sons Hayes King and Hart King — on June 5, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has shared many glimpses of the boys on social media. But on Thursday, King Edmonds finally posted a close-up of the twins’ faces as they rested side-by-side.

“Hart & Hayes fresh to the 🌎,” she captioned the sweet snap, tagging her husband, retired baseball player Jim Edmonds.

Edmonds announced the twins’ arrival on his Instagram story the day after their birth, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints. “1 little foot each. They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy,” he wrote, teasing, “Pictures will come soon.”

King Edmonds followed up with a photo of her baby boys’ torsos, legs and feet, captioning it, “Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well.”

The couple are parents to 18-month-old daughter Aspen, while Edmonds is also a dad to four children from a previous marriage.

Three days after King Edmonds welcomed her baby boys, she detailed her birth story in a blog post, opening up about how she and her husband decided on the names.

“We take a couple days to name them. We are between the names Hart, Hayes, Haze, and Lake,” the 33-year-old explained in the post. “Inside of me Baby A was active and I thought Hart was a good name for an active baby and Hayes or Lake would be better for my Baby B, my chill baby. But on the outside, Baby B is active and Baby A is chill!”

“Three days later after much thinking we name Baby A Hayes and Baby B Hart,” she shared.

Not only do the boys’ names both begin with the letter H, but they also share another sweet similarity.

“Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name,” wrote King Edmonds.

“King is a given for their middle names,” she wrote, and added, “Our family is now completely complete.”

Last week, King Edmonds documented a mommy milestone: breastfeeding her twins simultaneously on her own for the first time.

“First tandem feed all by myself! I might not look very fantastic, but I sure as hell feel very fantastic,” she captioned the clip, panning down to Hayes and Hart both nursing simultaneously.

“Eeeee,” she said excitedly, panning the camera back up. “This is a really, really big deal.”