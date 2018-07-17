Inside Meghan King Edmonds' 'Loving,' Neutral Nursery for her Twin Sons — There's a Slide!

Meghan King Edmonds knows how to put together a gorgeous space.

Weeks after welcoming twin sons Hart King and Hayes King on June 5, the 33-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a photo gallery on her Instagram account showing off the boys’ “neutral” room, filled with calming colors and warm wood furnishings and accents.

“Whenever I’ve decorated a nursery the cribs have been the hardest decision for me!” King Edmonds captioned the gallery, which also features husband Jim Edmonds and their 19-month-old daughter, Aspen.

“I chose to go with a neutral theme for the boys’ room. Jimmy and I are in the process of building a house so I wanted to build the nursery using as many items as we already had on hand,” King Edmonds writes in a blog post titled “Nursery 101.”

Meghan King Edmonds and family MOVI Inc.

The mother of three also explains how she purchased both her daughter and her sons’ cribs first, to “[set] the stage” for the rest of the decor.

She bought one of Aspen’s cribs as well as the boys’ matching Artisan Collection cribs ($1,095) from Newport Cottages. “I love that everything is made from solid wood, handcrafted in the USA and made to order,” she writes. “It just makes it feel a bit more special and personal for my perfect little bundles of joy.”

“And the Sienna Oak finish worked with some items I already own and slides perfectly into the neutral decor I was trying to achieve,” Kind Edmonds continues, adding that she chose a dresser ($1,145) from the same line. “Once this was decided the rest could come easily!”

“I used a daybed from Aspen’s room and just changed out the pillows. As Aspen gets older, she’s using her room as more of a play space, so moving the daybed out to make room was a no-brainer. (I was really proud of this large-scale repurposing!),” says the star. “I stuck the daybed in between the cribs to break up the space under the window while giving us a functional area to sit.”

Other items throughout the room include crib sheets by Carousel Designs ($34), a star cloud mobile by Baby Jives Co ($70), assorted succulents ($15), a Hatch Baby sound machine ($60), and a slide!

“I must say I’m uber pleased with the traditional, simple, bright and cheery aesthetic I achieved all from getting inspiration from the finish on my cribs!” King Edmonds says in her blog.

She also shifted some rooms around, noting, “the twins have taken over” the couple’s master bedroom. “We turned a screened-in porch on the first floor into our master closet, we added a back stairwell to go up to our master bedroom, and we knocked out a door from the master bedroom to what we turned into our master retreat/TV room, and our master bathroom is off the retreat,” King Edmonds explains.

“So we moved our furniture out of the retreat, turned it into our master bedroom, handed over the former master bedroom to the twins, and added a curtain where the knocked-out door between the two rooms once belonged,” adds the star, who is also stepmom to Edmonds’ four children from previous marriages.

Says King Edmonds, “So to recap, we have a four-bedroom house with five kids and three adults (our nanny lives with us), hence why we are building a house! (And also the end of a really long story about why there’s a stairwell in the twins’ nursery.)”