Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates 'First Tandem Feed' with Twins: It's a 'Big Deal'

Meghan King Edmonds just hit a huge mommy milestone.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a video to her Instagram Story Thursday morning, explaining that she was currently nursing her newborn twins simultaneously on her own for the first time.

“First tandem feed all by myself! I might not look very fantastic, but I sure as hell feel very fantastic,” she captioned the clip, panning down to 1-week-old Hayes King and Hart King both nursing simultaneously.

“Eeeee,” she says excitedly, panning the camera back up. “This is a really, really big deal.”

Meghan King Edmonds with sons Hayes and Hart Meghan Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds with sons Hayes and Hart Meghan Edmonds/Instagram

The star revealed last Wednesday that she had welcomed the twins, captioning a photo of her sons’ torsos, legs and feet, “Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙”

Sharing the same image, retired baseball player Jim Edmonds — who also shares 18-month-old daughter Aspen with his wife and is a dad to four children from a previous marriage — wrote, “Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady”

King Edmonds detailed her birth story in a Friday blog post, also opening up about how she and her husband decided on their boys’ monikers. “Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name,” she wrote.

Meghan King Edmonds with husband Jim and sons Hart and Hayes Heather Mohr Photography

“King is a given for their middle names,” added the new mom of three, 34. “Our family is now completely complete.”

The same day, King Edmonds shared a candid look at what her torso looked like soon after delivering, posting a bathroom mirror selfie where her shirt was pulled up to expose her bare tummy.

“I worked on this bump for a long and hard 37 weeks, you didn’t think I’d give it up that easy, did you?!” she joked in the text over the top of the photo, adding a bikini emoji.