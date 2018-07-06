Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Twin Sons Turning 1 Month Old Amid Her 'Big-Time Boob Probs'

Happy 1-month birthday, Hart King and Hayes King!

Jim and Meghan King Edmonds‘ twin sons hit a big age milestone Thursday, celebrated in a photo shared by their mama that shows the brothers dressed in matching light-blue outfits with “1 month” spelled out in wooden blocks above them.

“Happy one month birthday to my chill and cuddly Hayes, and my feisty and squirmy Hart 💙💙,” the new mother of three captioned the cute image.

“I love you to the moon despite enduring big time boob probs in the first month,” joked King Edmonds, 33, before directing her followers to her blog to read about how she dealt with mastitis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Her “Bump” After Delivering Twins: I Won’t “Give It Up That Easy”

Following her baby boys’ arrival on June 5, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to her blog to explain the significance behind their unique monikers.

“Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name,” wrote King Edmonds.

“King is a given for their middle names,” added the star, who is also mom to daughter Aspen, 19 months. “Our family is now completely complete.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan King Edmonds Shares Adorable Close-Up of Her Newborn Twins: “Fresh to the World”



Despite a bout of mastitis, King Edmonds has been dedicated to breastfeeding her boys — even clinching the huge accomplishment of nursing both at the same time.

“First tandem feed all by myself! I might not look very fantastic, but I sure as hell feel very fantastic,” she captioned a June 14 clip, panning down to her then-1-week-old sons breastfeeding simultaneously.

“Eeeee,” continued the proud mom excitedly, panning the camera back up. “This is a really, really big deal.”