Meghan King Edmonds is a blessed new mom of three!

A source close to the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, and husband Jim Edmonds tells PEOPLE, “Meghan is head over heels to be a mom again. She and Jim feel so blessed to have two perfect happy, healthy, baby boys now in their family.”

The couple welcomed their second and third children on Thursday. The new additions join 18-month-old daughter Aspen.

“The twins are downright adorable. It was a long pregnancy for Meghan, and it got especially uncomfortable during those last few weeks, but she’s just so relieved that the boys arrived safely,” the source says. “Motherhood really fits Meghan. She’s an incredibly caring, considerate, and kind mom, and she’s so close with Aspen. The two have an amazing bond.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Meghan King Edmonds Jim Edmonds/Instagram

“Meghan’s sure got her hands full now, but there’s no doubt she’s going to be a wonderful mom to those two boys, too. And Aspen is going to be the best big sister. She’s such a sweet little girl,” the source adds.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Delivers ‘Perfect, Beautiful and Healthy’ Twin Sons with ‘No Medication’

Jim shared the sweet moment their eldest child met her new brothers. In one photo, which the former baseball star posted on his Instagram story, Aspen sits up on the hospital bed with her mom and carefully reaches out to touch the face of one of her brothers.

Jim Edmonds/Instagram

She was also officially introduced to her second little brother too and once again carefully stoked the baby’s face.

“Someone is happy to see her little brother,” Jim captioned the photograph.

RELATED: Miles! Romeo! London! All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018 — So Far

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan King Edmonds Expecting Twin Boys

Jim announced the twins’ arrival on his Instagram story early Wednesday morning, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints. “1 little foot each. They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy,” he wrote, teasing, “Pictures will come soon.”

Jim Edmonds

Meghan followed up with a photo of her baby boys’ torsos, legs and feet, captioning it, “Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story.”

RELATED: Pregnant Meghan King Edmonds Channels Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement in Maternity Shoot

Sharing the same image, Jim wrote, “Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady”

Jim is now a father of seven as he has also has four children from a previous marriage.