Meghan King Edmonds has revealed her newborn twin sons’ names: Hayes and Hart!

Three days after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed her baby boys, she detailed her birth story in a blog post on Friday, when she opened up about how she and her husband Jim Edmonds decided on the names.

“We take a couple days to name them. We are between the names Hart, Hayes, Haze, and Lake,” King Edmonds, 33, explained in the post. “Inside of me Baby A was active and I thought Hart was a good name for an active baby and Hayes or Lake would be better for my Baby B, my chill baby. But on the outside, Baby B is active and Baby A is chill!”

“Three days later after much thinking we name Baby A Hayes and Baby B Hart,” she shared.

Not only do the boys’ names both begin with the letter H, but they also share another sweet similarity.

“Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name,” wrote King Edmonds.

“King is a given for their middle names,” she wrote, and added, “Our family is now completely complete.”

She also shared in the post that she overall “had a beautiful labor almost exactly as I envisioned.”

“I am so blessed to have had a natural, vaginal labor. I was incredibly conscious of everything happening to my body, I knew what to expect during each stage, I felt present, awake, and enlightened,” she wrote. “It was incredibly painful but I enjoyed my breaks between contractions. I feel so powerful.”

Edmonds announced the twins’ arrival on his Instagram story early Wednesday morning, showing off his arm with two small ink footprints. “1 little foot each. They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy,” he wrote, teasing, “Pictures will come soon.”

King Edmonds followed up with a photo of her baby boys’ torsos, legs and feet, captioning it, “Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙”

Sharing the same image, Edmonds wrote, “Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady.”

Days following the birth, the mother of three — she and Edmonds are also parents to daughter Aspen, 18 months — used Instagram Stories to show off her post-pregnancy stomach.

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

In King Edmonds’ bathroom mirror selfie, her shirt is pulled up to expose her bare tummy, giving a candid look at what her torso looks like soon after delivering.

“I worked on this bump for a long and hard 37 weeks, you didn’t think I’d give it up that easy, did you?!” she joked in the text over the top of the photo, adding a bikini emoji.