Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Her 'Bump' After Delivering Twins: I Won't 'Give It Up That Easy'

Meghan King Edmonds is proud of her post-baby body!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star gave birth to twin boys late Tuesday night, and two days later used Instagram Stories to show off her stomach.

In King Edmonds’ bathroom mirror selfie, her shirt is pulled up to expose her bare tummy, giving a candid look at what her torso looks like soon after delivering.

“I worked on this bump for a long and hard 37 weeks, you didn’t think I’d give it up that easy, did you?!” she joked in the text over the top of the photo, adding a bikini emoji.

Meghan King Edmonds with daughter Aspen and one of her newborn sons Jim Edmonds/Instagram

The new mom of three (she and husband Jim Edmonds are also parents to daughter Aspen, 18 months) shared the arrival of her second and third children with a black-and-white photo of her baby boys’ torsos, legs and feet.

“Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20′) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″),” she captioned the image. “Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙”

Posting the same snapshot, retired MLB player Edmonds, 47, wrote, “Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady”

On Thursday, a source close to King Edmonds told PEOPLE, “Meghan is head over heels to be a mom again. She and Jim feel so blessed to have two perfect happy, healthy baby boys now in their family,” adding, “The twins are downright adorable.”

“It was a long pregnancy for Meghan, and it got especially uncomfortable during those last few weeks, but she’s just so relieved that the boys arrived safely,” the insider revealed. “Motherhood really fits Meghan. She’s an incredibly caring, considerate, and kind mom, and she’s so close with Aspen. The two have an amazing bond.”