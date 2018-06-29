Turtle Time! Megan Fox’s Son Journey Sweetly Pays Tribute to His Mother in Adorable New Photo

It looks like Megan Fox’s youngest son Journey River is already a big fan of one of his mother’s movies.

In a rare photo of her youngest son — who turns 2 in August — Journey sits cross-legged while wearing a green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt.

Fox, 32, has starred in both two film adaptations of the beloved cartoon classic: 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which was released in 2016.

In fact, in an adorable full-circle moment, Fox first revealed that she was pregnant with her third child when she stepped out on the red carpet with a visible baby bump while promoting the 2016 film.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Dress Up! A Mini Mustache! Megan Fox Shares Sweet New Snaps of Her Kids

“#Mood,” the mother of three simply captioned the photograph.

Although Fox doesn’t frequently post snapshots of the three children she shares with husband Brian Austin Green, in May she did post a sweet photo of her two older boys: Noah Shannon, 5½, and Bodhi Ransom, 4. Green also has a son, 16-year-old Kassius, from a previous relationship.

In the image, both boys wear matching wetsuits while lounging on the beach.

“Babes,” the actress captioned the image.

While opening up about parenting in 2017, Green, 44, told reporters that having three young boys can get wild, revealing, “Noah and Bodhi fight all the time.”

“They hit each other and cry and complain. Hate each other and say, ‘I’ll never play with you again,’ ” he shared, adding that the drama never lasts for long. “And then [they] play with each other for five minutes. It’s up and down.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green JB Lacroix/WireImage

While the actor has been open about wanting to add a daughter to their brood someday, Fox doesn’t seem to mind their current situation.

“I’m not [pining for a girl],” the actress told Extra last year. “I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I’m any indication.”