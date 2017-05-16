Ball Boys! Matthew McConaughey Poses with His Sons - and the Team Mascot! - at Cleveland Indians Game

Matthew McConaughey just hit a parenting home run.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is in Cleveland with his family while filming his upcoming crime drama White Boy Rick, enjoyed an evening out with two of his children — sons Livingston, 4, and Levi, 8½ — Monday, with the trio attending the Cleveland Indians’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

McConaughey, 47, took a moment between plays at Progressive Field to pose for a quick snap with his boys and the Indians’ mascot Slider. (The home team took the win, with a final score of 8 to 7.)

The father of three also shares 7-year-old daughter Vida with wife Camila Alves. Speaking to PEOPLE in January, the Gold star said he has learned through parenting both sons and a daughter that “females are smarter quicker.”

“You know it. They just mature quicker, they just get it quicker,” McConaughey added.

Levi takes after his dad, though — aside from the pair’s shared love for America’s pastime, of course (Levi even donned Cleveland Indians garb at Monday’s game!).

“My son and I try to figure out where the car keys are and go through ideas [like], ‘Could they be in the coat you wore yesterday? Or maybe Livingston took ’em and put ’em over here,’ ” McConaughey added to PEOPLE in January.

“Vida’ll just walk by and go, ‘Did you check the ignition?’ ” the True Detective alum explained, snapping his fingers for emphasis. “And sure enough, they’re in the ignition.”