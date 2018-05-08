The days of Matt Cedeño‘s life now include a baby girl!

The Power star and his wife Erica Franco welcomed their second child, daughter Aviana Jaselle Cedeño, on Saturday, April 28, at 9:12 a.m., Franco shared on Instagram alongside a photo post of the new family of four.

Aviana — who was born in Los Angeles measuring 20 inches long and weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. — joins Cedeño, 43, and Franco’s 4½-year-old son Jaxon Cruz, who the new mom adds “is obsessed” with his little sister.

“We have fallen in love all over again. It is with tremendous joy that we welcome our baby girl Aviana Jaselle to the world,” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively. “She has a depth and serenity about her that is truly captivating. A sweet, brave soul that we are excited for the world to know.”

Matt Cedeño and wife Erica Franco Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Of deciding what to call their new addition, the spouses of almost a decade tell PEOPLE they “just really liked the name” Aviana a lot.

“Going to be saying [our] kid’s name a lot in life so gotta like the way it rolls off the tongue!” they explain. “We then looked up the meaning, which is ‘living in grace’ and/or ‘delicate and birdlike,’ and felt it was very fitting for our little princess.”

Cedeño opened up to PEOPLE CHICA in February about how he celebrates his multicultural heritage (the Days of Our Lives and Devious Maids alum was born to an Afro-Cuban father and an Irish and English mother), as well as how he passes that prioritization down to his son.

“In my adult years, I’ve been able to explore more Latin culture. I’m pretty fluent now in Spanish,” he revealed, adding, “but I was always infatuated with it. Now I watch the news in Spanish and speak it every day of my life. Trying to teach it to my kid too.”