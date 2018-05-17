Swizz Beatz's Ex Mashonda Tifrere Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Her Ex and His Wife Alicia Keys

Mashonda Tifrere‘s upcoming book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family, is sharing insights into her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Swizz Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys — showing how, rather than a divided family, they created something loving and new.

“Six years ago, my [then] 5-year-old son asked me why his father and I didn’t like each other anymore. I realized that he was reacting to our lack of communication and unity as parents. It was a wake-up call,” the artist and singer, 40, said to PEOPLE in an exclusive statement for the book’s cover reveal.

“Co-parenting and blending is a universal topic and many don’t know where to begin,” Tifrere added. “This book will serve as the inspiration and blueprint that is needed to raise emotionally and mentally healthy children.”

Both 39-year-old music producer Swizz Beatz — with whom Tifrere had son Kasseem, now 11, before their 2010 divorce — and singer Keys, 37, contributed to the book. Together, Swizz Beatz and Keys have sons Genesis Ali, 3, and Egypt Daoud, 7½. (He is also father to daughter Nicole, 10 this month, and son Prince Nasir, 17.)

The blended family Mashonda Tifrere

“With a dedicated chapter for fathers written by Swizz and a heartfelt foreword penned by Alicia, the three of us are raising our voices to help generations of families worldwide,” Tifrere said. “I’m certain that the book will become a toolbox for mindful parents all over the world.”

Beyond personal stories, Blend also provides advice from parenting experts, therapists and “other blending families,” according to the press release.

Mashonda Tifrere and Alicia Keys

The book won’t publish until Oct. 2, but the co-parents have found other ways to celebrate their blended family. This past Mother’s Day, they hosted a brunch at Swizz Beatz and Keys’ home with all of their kids. Tifrere shared exclusive photos with PEOPLE, which show a day filled with laughter.

“I never thought love could be so deep, so wide, so open, so full, so elevating! Such a teacher!” Keys wrote on Instagram Monday. “Thank you for teaching me, growing me, deepening me!! I’m Forever yours Egypt, Genesis, Kasseem, Nas and Nicole.”

“Thank you for making me a mother.. Thank you for awakening me to the highest version of myself. I’m beyond grateful for your existence,” Tifrere wrote in her own Instagram post on Mother’s Day. “My beautiful little soul.. @kasseemsdream. Happy Mother’s Day to Mother’s and caretakers everywhere. We stand together in divine purpose.”

Mashonda Tifrere's book cover

“We had no real choice,” Tifrere told Essence in 2016, about the importance of creating a balanced environment for the kids and adults. “Having [Swizz and Alicia] involved means the world to me.”

Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family will be released on Oct. 2, and is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.