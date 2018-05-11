WWE's Maryse Says Husband The Miz Finding Work-Life Balance 'Harder Than He Thought' After Baby

While Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is on the road traveling for work, his fellow WWE star wife Maryse Mizanin says her husband can’t help but miss their 6-week-old daughter Monroe Sky.

“He was telling me how hard it is to leave us. He knew it was going to be hard but it’s a lot harder than he thought,” Maryse, 35, tells PEOPLE. “Mike is not the type who will cry. I’ve never seen him cry in 12 years, but he’s just so cute. You can tell she stole his heart.”

And working “300 days out of the year” means the new dad, 37, misses special moments in person.

“FaceTime helps because she’s changing every day. I bombard him every day with 100 photos, it’s ridiculous. At some point, I have to stop, but he loves it,” Maryse says. “It’s definitely hard but we try to work it out.”

But when he does get to spend time with his baby girl, The Real World alum is very hands-on. “He’s so good with her. It’s so funny watching him burp her with his big hands. It’s so cute,” Maryse shares.

The couple, whose new reality series Miz & Mrs. premieres this summer, welcomed their first child together on March 27.

“Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm,” they captioned matching photos of their hands clasped around their newborn’s.

While being away from Monroe has been difficult for her husband, Maryse says she’s had her own challenges being a new mom.

“It was super stressful at first because it is my first child. The first minute I saw her and the first minute I heard her cry is really when things kicked in. You just become a mom and you roll with it,” she says.

“It’s funny — before, I would say I’m not sure I can change a diaper in my life and now it’s, ‘I got this, I’m a mom, I got this, I know what to do.’ It’s weird, you just get into this protective mode,” Maryse explains.

She adds, “It’s almost like your instincts just take over. I don’t know how to explain it. I’ve been a mom for five weeks and I feel like it’s been five years.”

Having her first child also makes Mother’s Day this year extra special for Maryse — although she’s still getting used to the idea of being an actual recipient during the holiday.

“I just want to do nothing and just relax. I want to hang out with her. I’ve been spending all my time with her since she was born,” says the Total Divas star.

“It’s so weird to say, ‘What am I going to do during Mother’s Day?’ because usually I’m celebrating my mom or sister who has kids,” she muses. “It’s just weird to say I am a mom. I have to get used to it.”