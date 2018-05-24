Mark Wahlberg's Daughters Don't Like Him Showing Off His Body: They Say, 'Dad, Put a Shirt On'

Mark Wahlberg‘s “dad bod” definitely goes against the grain.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host talked to the longtime actor about his in-development project Six Billion Dollar Man (newly slated for a 2020 release), which he’s been getting extra buff for.

“My daughters get very annoyed by the pictures,” admits Wahlberg, 46, after Ellen DeGeneres shows a few social-media snaps of the shirtless star — which get appreciative cheers from the audience.

He adds of Grace Margaret, 8, and Ella Rae, 14, “I get, ‘Dad, put a shirt on’ all the time, even when I have a shirt on. If I have one shirt on, they’ll say, ‘Put another shirt on.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mark Wahlberg Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: His “Baby” Is All Grown Up! Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Grace’s First Communion

“At first … they don’t like it when I scare the boyfriend, and then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Dad, can you come see me at school?’ ‘Cause they want me to come and scare the boyfriend,” he jokes.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Wishes a Happy 8th Birthday to His ‘Little Equestrian,’ Daughter Grace

Wahlberg’s enviable physique takes a lot of work. He admits to going to bed by 7 p.m. and waking up at 2 a.m. (even while on vacation!) to work out, following up with a game of golf — and he gets home before the rest of his family even wakes up.

“Wow. You are boring,” jokes DeGeneres, 60, to the father of four (he and wife Rhea Durham are also parents to sons Brendan Joseph, 9½, and Michael, 12).

Mark Wahlberg Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg is Working on Getting Down to “6 Percent Body Fat” for His Next Movie

While Ella is in high school, she’s not too old to give her dad some love now and again — but the actor says there’s a limit to her patience, which he learned while taking his girls out for some quality time.

“The other day, I got a hug,” he says. “Got a hug, then I tried to go in for a little more, like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are we gonna do next week?’ And [she was like], ‘Stop, Dad.’ ‘I love you.’ ‘Shut up, Dad.’ ”

” ‘Did you have a great time?’ ‘Enough, Dad, be quiet, Dad,’ ” Wahlberg recalls. “And then the voice raises and I just [give up]. I had a little chuckle, though, ’cause I still got the hug.”