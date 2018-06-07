Mariah Carey Says Her Son Moroccan, 7, 'Ordered a Dog' Online and Spent '$5,000 on Amazon'

Moroccan Scott is only 7, but he already knows the ins and outs of online shopping.

Legendary songstress Mariah Carey — who recently announced a new Las Vegas summer residency titled “The Butterfly Returns” — dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday to talk all things music and parenting, including her son’s digital prowess.

“My son is, like, a technological genius. He ordered a dog the other day. He went with his father [Nick Cannon],” said Carey. “And they called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ He’s like, ‘I didn’t order a damn dog.’ ”

“The dog’s been cancelled,” she continues, adding of her son and his twin sister Monroe, “We have dogs, they have pets. They have fish. They have everything they need.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s 7-Year-Old Twins Are Excited About Chores — and Want to Get Paid for Them!

“I have to control them with the iPads,” Carey explains of her kids. “[Moroccan] charged $5,000 on Amazon. He figures everything out. He’ll be like, ‘Let me do it.’ ”

While the “Honey” singer has to keep a close eye on her youngsters at times (she also helps them with their homework!), they give back by taking after their mama in an adorable way.

“My daughter was like, ‘I really need to get back in the studio,’ ” says Carey with a laugh, revealing that her twins have recorded a song of their own that she wrote, with the working title of “Roc & Roe.”

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

RELATED: Nick Cannon’s Twins “Love” Doting on Baby Brother Golden: They’ve Been “Helping Him Walk”

Jimmy Kimmel asks the questions that’s on everyone’s mind: Will fans of Carey and her sweet blended family ever get to hear the kids’ tune?

“I don’t know. I have to talk it over with Nick and see how he feels about it,” she says. “I would be very angry if he released a song [of the kids’] without asking me. Sorry, Nick.”