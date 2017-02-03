Mariah Carey Congratulates Beyoncé on Pregnancy: 'Having Twins Is the Most Incredible Experience Ever'

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé are about to have a whole lot more in common: twins!

“Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins,” Carey commented with hearts and baby bottle emojis on Beyoncé’s record-setting Instagram photo.

Having twins of her own — daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, 5½, with ex-husband Nick Cannon — the Mariah’s World star sent her “blessings” to fellow female musical legend Beyoncé and husband Jay Z after the “Formation” singer announced on Wednesday their family “will be growing by two.”

“I look forward to spending even more time together,” Carey posted on her blog. “Blessings!”

In December, Beyoncé and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy paid a visit to Carey’s Christmas show at New York City’s Beacon Theater, where they had a play date and chatted with Carey’s kids Monroe and Moroccan backstage.

“Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children,” Carey captioned the shot featuring her twins, as well as Beyoncé, Blue and a friend.