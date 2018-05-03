Macklemore Talks Dad Guilt as He Reveals His Second Daughter 'Wasn't Planned': 'We're Adjusting'

Macklemore is currently busy in Europe on his Gemini tour (with U.S. dates approaching fast) amid juggling life as a new dad.

Considering being on the road means working and performing, the 34-year-old rapper revealed that he’s been spending less time with his second daughter, who was born shortly before St. Patrick’s Day in March.

“It’s strange to spend eight days with my newborn and then to leave and go on tour,” Macklemore recently told Fault magazine. “It’s tough to look at pictures and feel like I’m missing something, and in a way, I don’t even know my baby yet.”

Added the father of two, “I’ve been away from her more than I’ve been there and it’s hard, but FaceTime is a beautiful thing in the meantime. My baby wasn’t planned so we’re adjusting.”

“People have been doing this forever so I am looking forward to eventually slowing down and just honing in on family life and being a dad for a good while,” he continued.

In April, Macklemore surprised fans with the announcement that he and wife Tricia Davis had welcomed their baby girl. The newest addition, whose name has yet to be revealed, joins older sister Sloane Ava Simone, 2½.

Davis shared the first photo of the couple’s new baby girl on her Instagram Story Tuesday. Though she covered the newborn’s face with a heart, she posted a mother-daughter selfie during a walk together.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, first made the announcement that he and Davis were expecting once more on his Instagram account in September. The couple wed in summer 2015.