Macklemore Reveals His Second Daughter's Birth Date — and Her Animal-Inspired Name

Macklemore has a new baby bear to love!

The musician welcomed his second child, daughter Colette Koala Haggerty, on Friday, March 16, he announced on Instagram Sunday in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to his wife Tricia Davis.

“To witness the strength, endurance and love it takes to become a mother is the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced,” Macklemore, 34, captioned a home-video series featuring the moments surrounding Colette’s birth, set to the rapper’s song “Excavate.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the women that give us life. I love you @baba_g,” added the new dad.

The newest addition joins big sister Sloane Ava Simone, 2½, who is featured heavily (and adorably) in the video series Macklemore shared on Sunday.

Macklemore revealed his second baby girl’s birth in April, telling Spin 1038’s Nathan O’Reilly and Nick Karkazis in Ireland when they asked what he did for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, “I spent it in the hospital. With my brand new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick’s Day.”

The star — whose real name is Ben Haggerty — first made the announcement that he and Davis were expecting on his Instagram account in September.

He cleverly captioned the post, “Seattle … Second time’s the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true),” ending the reveal clip with his plans for his next concert in Seattle.

Slated to hit the road again later this month in honor of his album Gemini, Macklemore recently opened up to Fault magazine about the challenges of touring during his new baby girl’s first weeks.

“It’s strange to spend eight days with my newborn and then to leave and go on tour,” he said. “It’s tough to look at pictures and feel like I’m missing something, and in a way, I don’t even know my baby yet.”

Added the new father of two, “I’ve been away from her more than I’ve been there and it’s hard, but FaceTime is a beautiful thing in the meantime. My baby wasn’t planned so we’re adjusting.”