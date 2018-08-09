Macaulay Culkin Says He Wants 'Tiny Little Asian Babies' with Girlfriend Brenda Song

Things seem to be moving fast for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song!

The actor opened up about wanting to begin a family with his new love while making an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Tuesday.

Culkin, 37, had no qualms about sharing his love of the former Disney Channel star, 30, saying he was “going to make some babies.”

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

“I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for,” he said, referring to the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Of his romance with Song, who he met on the set of their upcoming Seth Green film Changeland, Culkin said they have “a good life.”

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move,” he added. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

The couple has been photographed together during romantic strolls as they were in Paris in December when the two met Culkin’s goddaughter Paris Jackson for dinner.

The duo also spent their Thanksgiving last year in the City of Lights and was seen shopping together.

The pair were first spotted out together in July, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 before he dated Mila Kunis for eight years. He was later romantically linked to Jordan Lane Price.

Kunis recently opened up about the demise of their long-term relationship, telling Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert she was to blame for their “horrible, horrible breakup,” candidly saying, “I f—ed up.”

“I was an a—— in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it and I own it now,” she said.

The mother of two continued, “And it’s f—ed up what I did. It’s f—ed up what I did and it’s f—ed up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Song was previously in a relationship with Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace but called off her engagement in 2012.