LeToya Luckett-Walker Expecting First Child: 'This Is a Straight Up Blessing'

There’s a baby on the way for LeToya Luckett-Walker.

The singer, actress and original Destiny’s Child member announced via Instagram Wednesday that she and husband Tommicus Walker are expecting. Luckett-Walker’s 6-year-old stepdaughter Madison narrated the reveal — singing and giggling to “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!” as photos of her father and stepmother flash over the screen.

“Big news from Madison,” Luckett-Walker, 37, captioned the video.

The singer, who wed Walker in December, told Essence they plan to announce the sex of the baby on Independence Day.

“We are over the moon and overjoyed by this news,” she said. “We feel so blessed that God has gifted us with the gift of life. We will be revealing the gender on the fourth of July. This is a straight up blessing, just a blessing. So keep us in your prayers. It doesn’t matter if it’s a girl or boy. We just wanted to have a healthy baby.”

Tommicus Walker, LeToya Luckett and daughter Madison Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

The pregnancy announcement comes less than a year Luckett-Walker became engaged to the Dallas-based entrepreneur, whose daughter Madison is from a previous relationship. Luckett-Walker has a close bond with her stepdaughter, posting a sweet tribute for Madison’s 6th birthday in January.

“I’m blessed I get to spend the rest of my life watching you grow into a beautiful woman. I know God has great things for you & I will be there to love you through it all! ”

By the audible squeals and giggles in the reveal, it is clear that Madison is just as ready for a new addition as her parents are!