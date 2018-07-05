Liam Is 1! Lauren Conrad Celebrates Her Baby Boy's First Birthday with Sweet Family Beach Photo

Happy birthday, William “Liam” James!

The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell are undeniably (and understandably) gaga over their adorable son in an oceanside photo Conrad, 32, posted to Instagram Thursday.

The couple are dressed in beachy perfection, gazing down at little Liam, while the youngster’s attention is focused on the sand in front of the trio.

“Celebrating 1 year with our little guy🎂 Happy Birthday Liam!!” she captioned the image.

Conrad and her husband opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about their son after his birth, saying, “We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Added the lifestyle expert and lawyer Tell, 38, of their two dogs’ hilarious reaction, “Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure … ”

Born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., Liam is the first child for Conrad and Tell, who tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

The spouses shared baby Liam’s adorable first photos exclusively with PEOPLE in August, with the star admitting she’d been gunning for a son.

“I always hoped I would have a boy,” Conrad said. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”