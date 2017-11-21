Laura Prepon Asks For Fans' Help With One of Her Biggest New Mom Struggles

A new baby can bring a lot of challenges and so far one of the biggest Laura Prepon has faced is trying to work out her daughter’s travel crib.

The new mother, who gave birth to a daughter in August, shared a funny Instagram photo of herself Monday as she struggled with the contraption.

“Having a little trouble with the new crib… Any tips on traveling with a newborn so I can avoid stuff like this?! #MomTipMonday,” the Orange Is the New Black actress wrote in the caption.

Laura Prepon/Instagram

Prepon shares her daughter with fiancé and fellow actor Ben Foster. Details about their baby girl, including her name and birth date, have not been released.

PEOPLE confirmed Prepon and Foster’s baby news in January, just three months after learning the pair were engaged following an extremely low-profile courtship.

The That ’70s Show alum stayed mostly mum during her pregnancy, but revealed in June during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was craving foods she hadn’t eaten for years.

“Since I’ve been pregnant I’ve been craving kind of like this Jewish deli food, with the pickles and the sauerkraut and mustard. So we kind of delve into that,” said Prepon, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

Added the TV star of experiencing her first pregnancy, “It’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing. She likes it in here, she’s already kicking!”