Laura Benanti Reveals Why She Kicked Her Husband Out of Bed While Pregnant with Her Daughter

Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti‘s adorable daughter Ella Rose is 15 months old now, but when she was still in her mom’s tummy, the latter had her fair share of struggles.

The star sat down for a chat recently with PEOPLE’s Celeb Moms Get Real, sponsored by Ford, admitting she “gained 65 lbs.” as a result of her pregnancy and dealt with everything from nausea to high blood pressure and “cankles.”

“My legs were the size of tree trunks, and I could barely move around. That was the worst,” says Benanti, 39, who wed businessman Patrick Brown in November 2015.

“And sharing a bed with my husband, I was like, ‘Get out of the bed. You sleep on the floor now, ’cause I need this whole space,’ ” she recalls.

Relaxation carries over into the advice the Gypsy star would tell other pregnant women, which would be “to nap” while they can.

“I actually do say that to people,” Benanti admits to PEOPLE. “I’m like ‘Oh, sleep. Go to sleep. What are you doing walking around?’ ”

Benanti describes her baby girl as “very headstrong” like her mom, but also really funny. “She laughs at her own jokes, much like myself,” she explains. “She likes to do things she’s not supposed to do, for sure.”

And the star’s favorite part of motherhood is simply watching her daughter grow from the love of herself and her husband. “A person exists where a person did not exist before,” she says. “And she is really fun and funny and delightful, and I really genuinely like seeing the world through her eyes.”

“I like seeing what makes her laugh and what frustrates her,” Benanti continues. “And I think [it] has created more empathy in me, to have someone who is my primary focus that’s not me.”