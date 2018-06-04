Lance Bass 'Found the Most Amazing' Surrogate to Help Start His Family: 'It's Happening Quick'

Lance Bass is no stranger to pop music, but he’s a little bit apprehensive about becoming a pop — and fatherhood in general.

“I’m very anxious and nervous, but I think it’s going to be amazing,” the ‘NSYNC alum, 39, told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango by AT&T event on Saturday. “We found the most amazing doctor, surrogate, everything is just great. It’s happening, and it’s happening quick.”

The singer and host also shared that he and husband Michael Turchin are “very” involved with their surrogate. The couple, who were married in December 2014, want to be as involved as possible during the process.

“We want to know … she lives close to us so we’ll be able to see her and be a part of her life and she’s going to be a part of our life the rest of our lives,” Bass explains. “It’s going to be great.”

Though Bass and Turchin, 31, have cleared the hurdle of choosing their surrogate, they have opted out of making another big decision: choosing their future child or children’s godparents.

“There’s too many [people]. That’s why I don’t think we’re going to choose godparents,” Bass admits. “I can give you a list of 10 that would all be godmothers.”

“JoAnna Garcia [Swisher], Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lisa Vanderpump would definitely be at the top of our list,” Bass shares, although he thinks Vanderpump might crown herself godmother regardless.

“Oh [Lisa would] be the best godmother,” he raves about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “First off, she’s going to refer to herself as the godmother no matter what.”

Adds the star, “They’re all the godmothers. All of our friends, we have such a great crew of people around … this village that is so great, so everyone’s going to be in this kid’s life.”