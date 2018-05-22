Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec Celebrate One Month as Parents of Twins: 'So Grateful'

Happy four weeks on Earth, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae!

The twins celebrated the big age milestone on Monday, starring in two black-and-white photos posted to their parents Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec‘s Instagram accounts.

In Johnson Herjavec’s snapshot, the Dancing with the Stars pro is holding one baby in each arm, gazing down at Hudson while Haven throws an adorably skeptical look at the camera.

“One month today 💕 Thanks @glennnutley for taking this pic ! Will be so special to look back on xoxo 😘,” added Johnson Herjavec, 41.

Proud dad Herjavec, 55, shared his own image of the tiny duo resting on a twin-sized pillow lounger, captioning it, “Can’t believe it’s been 1 month with these angels .. so grateful for memories like this #blessed”

Kym Johnson Herjavec with twins Hudson and Haven Kym Herjavec

Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec's twins Hudson and Haven Robert Herjavec/Instagram

The Shark Tank star — who also has three children from a previous marriage — and dancer welcomed their first children together on April 23, after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” Johnson Herjavec told PEOPLE just weeks before the birth. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Herjavec revealed the twins’ names the day after their birth, sharing a close-up photo of the babies and captioning it, “Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here! May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

In cheeky celebration of her first Mother’s Day earlier this month, Johnson Herjavec shared two photos of herself in the midst of caring for her newborns: one of her multitasking while pumping, as well as a hilarious snapshot of her breast milk leaking through her clothes.

“I never realized being a Mom was so glamorous,” wrote the Australian star. “My Mom gave me some great advice when we came home with the babies which was Keep a good sense of humor.”