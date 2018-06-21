Kym Johnson Herjavec Shows Off Her 'New Office' — Featuring a Couch, a Dog and Her Twins!

Kym Johnson Herjavec is a working mama!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, is in peak multitasking mode in a new photo she posted Wednesday, showing herself on the couch with a MacBook on her lap, flanked by her pup Lola and 8-week-old twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

“My new office! Working on a new class for this Sunday @westfieldcenturycity,” wrote Johnson Herjavec. “I’ll be teaching my first class since the babies at 10am! If you’re around come down and workout with me 💃💪🏻👊🏻”

She also gave a shout-out to the makers of her babies’ DockATot coordinating loungers ($175+), adding, “Btw @dockatot are the best!”

The new mom and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their twins on April 23, when the Australian dancer shared an Instagram photo that showed Herjavec carrying them both in his arms.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” she wrote in the caption.

The Shark Tank star, 55, revealed their names the following day, captioning a close-up photo of the adorable pair, “Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here! May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Her new method of balancing work and motherhood isn’t the first time Johnson Herjavec has been candid about the changes new parenthood brings.

Three weeks after her babies’ birth, she celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing two photos of herself in the midst of breastfeeding her newborns, posting one picture of her multitasking while feeding as well as a hilarious snapshot of her breast milk leaking through her clothes.

“I never realized being a Mom was so glamorous. My Mom gave me some great advice when we came home with the babies which was Keep a good sense of humor,” joked Johnson Herjavec.