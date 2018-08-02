Kym Johnson Herjavec Is 'Getting Good at Multitasking' with Her Twins — See the Fun Photo

Cuddling, feeding and lounging — Kym Johnson Herjavec can do it all at one time.

The 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro showed off her impressive twin-mom skills on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself caring for Haven Mae and Hudson Robert.

The 3-month-olds are as content as can be on the couch with their mom as she gives Hudson a bottle while holding Haven close to her chest.

“Getting good at Multi tasking 👶👶🍼,” Johnson Herjavec captioned the post.

Johnson Herjavec’s multitasking prowess has evolved a good deal since she and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their new additions on April 23.

In June, she posted a photo of herself on the couch with a MacBook on her lap, flanked by her pup Lola and then-8-week-old twins, hanging out in DockATot coordinating loungers.

“My new office! Working on a new class for this Sunday @westfieldcenturycity,” wrote Johnson Herjavec. “I’ll be teaching my first class since the babies at 10am! If you’re around come down and workout with me 💃💪🏻👊🏻”

On Wednesday, Hudson and Haven experienced a whole new adventure: their first trip to the pool!

The babies looked more than ready for their “#firstswim,” wearing matching white sunhats and colorful swimsuits for the aquatic activity.

“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶,” the proud mom captioned a snapshot in which she’s sporting a black bikini with a bandeau top under a white cover-up.