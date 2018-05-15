New Mom Life! Kym Johnson Herjavec Celebrates First Mother’s Day with Hilarious Snap of Breast Milk Leak

After giving birth to twins three weeks ago, Kym Johnson Herjavec shared the very real side of new motherhood for her first Mother’s Day.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, celebrated the holiday by sharing two photos of herself in the midst of breastfeeding her newborns as she posted a picture of her multitasking while feeding as well as a hilarious snapshot of her breastmilk leaking through her clothes.

“I never realized being a Mom was so glamorous. My Mom gave me some great advice when we came home with the babies which was Keep a good sense of humor,” said the new mom, who welcomed son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae on April 23.

She also credited her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec for being by her side. (Herjavec is also a father of three children from a previous marriage.)

“Thanks @robert_herjavec for capturing these VERY REAL New Mom Moments!!” she said.

“Happy Mothers Day to My Beautiful Mom and all the incredible Moms everywhere. I’m just a rookie at this job and learning every day but I’ve never done anything more challenging or amazing!” Johnson Herjavec concluded her post.

During her pregnancy, the dance pro told PEOPLE that she would take her time getting back into her pre-baby routines, specifically her workouts.

“My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do,” she said in April. “After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back. I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly.”

And in March, Johnson Herjevac told PEOPLE that being a mom was something she’d always wanted to be.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she said. “It really is a miracle.”