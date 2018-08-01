Kym Johnson Herjavec Poses in a Black Bikini for Pool Day with Her Twins: 'Double Trouble'

Twin mom life!

Kym Johnson Herjavec is kicking off August with her adorable little sidekicks: 3-month-old twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

The babies looked more than ready for their “#firstswim” at the pool, wearing matching white sunhats and colorful swimsuits for the new aquatic adventure.

“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶,” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, captioned the snapshot in which she’s sporting a black bikini with a bandeau top under a white cover-up.

Haven and Hudson have been quite the team since their April 23 birth. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Johnson Herjavec snapped a too-cute pic of her twins, a.k.a. “the cheering squad,” as the pair celebrated dad Robert Herjavec‘s native Croatia’s win over Russia.

The babies also have “helped” their mom at work, hanging out in DockATot coordinating loungers while Johnson Herjavec typed away on her MacBook in her “new office,” as she explained in a June photograph.

During her pregnancy, Johnson Herjavec regularly posted photos of herself in the gym, sporting both weights and her adorable baby bump.

But keeping up with a fitness routine doesn’t mean the dancer didn’t give in to her cravings now and then. As she wrote on her blog in January, “Don’t feel guilty or be too hard on yourself about your cravings.”

She added to PEOPLE in April, “My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do. After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back. I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly.”