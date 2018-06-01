Kylie Takes Houston! New Mom Jenner Enjoys Movie Date Night with Travis Scott in His Hometown

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the Bayou City’s hottest new couple!

The pair were spotted leaving the upscale River Oaks district in Houston on Thursday after taking in an afternoon movie showing at iPic Theaters. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and red sweatpants while the rapper, 27, opted for a jacket, jeans and blue hat.

Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since April 2017, appeared to be enjoying a kid-free date night without daughter Stormi, who turns 4 months old on Friday.

Their outing comes three days after they were spotted sitting courtside while attending game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. The Warriors won 101-92.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner River Oaks District

Houston has become a special place for the duo — and not just because it’s Scott’s hometown. Back in April 2017, Jenner and Scott made one of their first rare appearances together at a Rockets home game. Also in February 2018, just eight days after Stormi’s birth, Scott was all smiles as he shot free throws before a Rockets game.

From celebrating Stormi’s first Easter to renting out Six Flags for his birthday party, Jenner and Scott have been spending quality time as a couple and a family. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has strengthened their bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said the insider. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” added the source. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

Earlier this month, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.