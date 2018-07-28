Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi to Buy All the Magazines with the New Mom on the Cover

Kylie Jenner is very proud of her accomplishments!

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul and her 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster took a trip to a local magazine stand in Los Angeles on Friday.

The new mom promptly bought every copy of her August issue of Forbes magazine and her August issue of GQ featuring her boyfriend — and Stormi’s dad — Travis Scott.

In a series of clips posted to Snapchat, Jenner can be seen balancing her baby on her hip while grabbing stacks of magazines off the stands.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Little Stormi was dressed in a pale pink onesie for the outing with her mom and Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, who served as the camera person.

Forbes named Jenner one of America’s richest self-made women and she starred on the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen.

Jenner, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

RELATED ARTICLE: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in Form-Fitting Chanel Mini Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth

On Thursday, Jenner showed off a few more things she’s proud of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two photos of herself posing in front of her matching burnt orange G-Class Mercedes Benz and Lamborghini Aventador, which she had done “Just for the summer.”

On the same day, Jenner also gave fans a peek inside her closet, which is more like a museum as it includes almost every designer bag imaginable.