Top Knot! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Daughter Stormi's New 'Do — But Still Won't Show Her Face

Stormi has a brand new ‘do!

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her 5½-month-old daughter on Instagram Wednesday — and while she’s still concealing her baby’s face, she did show off Stormi’s adorable, never-before-seen top knot.

In the photo — which Jenner, 20, posted without a caption — the new mom has one hand wrapped around Stormi’s body and the other gently resting on the back of her head while she looks down at her daughter lovingly.

Jenner wore a black bandeau shirt with a cross-body purse for the photo op and dressed Stormi up in an adorable Burberry dress.

Last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star deleted all photos showing her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter’s face from social media, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that she plans on keeping it that way for a while.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” said the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continued the source, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about the baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” explained the insider. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”