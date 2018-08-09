Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of 'Most Special Gift' Stormi's Face in Honor of 21st Birthday

For her 21st birthday, Kylie Jenner is gifting her fans with a new adorable photo of her daughter Stormi!

After announcing in June that she would no longer be sharing images of her baby girl’s face, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star kicked off her birthday festivities with a sweet tribute to her 6-month-old daughter.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner captioned a new mother-daughter portrait on Instagram Thursday, one day before her Aug. 10 birthday.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.

Thursday’s birthday post about the pair may be an exception in Jenner’s social media rule.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner had planned to keep her child’s face off social media, a move that Stormi’s father Travis Scott has also been following as of late.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” the source said in June.

“After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom. She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures because she was so excited to be a mom,” the source shared.

“Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continues the source, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

In anticipation of her milestone birthday, Jenner also shared some of her throwback photos, including childhood images with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

The pictures certainly highlighted how much Jenner has grown over the years, nearly 11 of which she’s spent in front of the camera with her famous family on KUWTK.

One adorable shot had the youngest KarJenner smiling at the camera, her hair in pigtails with matching pink hair ties and small hoop earrings. Another was a fan-created side-by-side, showing a younger Jenner — with an oversized pink bow in her hair — split with a current shot of the star.

And what’s a KarJenner birthday without a new product release?

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire dropped her third annual birthday collection.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” Jenner said on Instagram. “I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It is definitely the most personal collection that I have done so I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection.”