Kylie Jenner Makes a Subtle (But Clear) Clap Back at Drama Over Daughter Stormi's Paternity

Kylie Jenner has spoken.

Following rumors that swirled alleging the reality star’s 3-month-old daughter Stormi was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung, she used Instagram to clear the air once and for all.

“Stormi’s Parents 🖤,” Jenner, 20, captioned a Monday photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott at the 2018 Met Gala, where they recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Over the weekend, Chung himself used Instagram to debunk the rumors surrounding Stormi’s paternity and his alleged involvement in it.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung concluded.

The relationship between the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her rapper boyfriend, 26, “couldn’t be stronger” after the birth of their daughter, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” said the insider, adding, “Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on.”

Continued the source of the new parents’ dynamic, “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”