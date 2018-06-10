Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Freckles — and Just a Hint of Her Daughter Stormi!

Peek-a-boo!

Snapping a makeup-free selfie that highlights her freckles, Kylie Jenner was all smiles as she cuddled up with her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, whose face was just visible at the edge of the image.

“I spy with my little eye…” the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the sweet photo.



Jenner has not shared a photo of her daughter’s full face on social media since April, when she was on a family vacation with Travis Scott in celebration of his 26th birthday. The photo has since been deleted.

Taking a break from mommy duty earlier this week, Jenner spent some quality time with her best friend Jordyn Woods at a piercing shop in Calabasas, California.

Jenner snapped a quick mirror selfie inside the store alongside Woods. She wore a white crop top that showed off her stomach, high-rise jeans and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

“Piercings 🖤,” the star simply captioned the photo.

The mother-daughter duo previously stepped out last week to celebrate a very important joint family birthday: North West and Penelope Disick’s!

Sharing a photo from their sweet outing, Jenner was pictured carrying her daughter — who was wearing an adorable bow around her head — in a brown patterned baby carrier by Gucci, which is currently sold out at a variety of online retailers including neimanmarcus.com.

Aside from promoting the newest additions to her cosmetics empire, Jenner has been fairly quiet in recent weeks, especially concerning her baby girl.

However, following rumors that Stormi was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung as opposed to Scott, she used Instagram to clear the air once and for all.

“Stormi’s Parents 🖤,” Jenner captioned a May photo of herself and Scott, 26, at the 2018 Met Gala, where they made their red-carpet debut as a couple earlier that month.