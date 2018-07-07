Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has Boyfriend Travis Scott’s Lips: ‘She Didn’t Get Those From Me'

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi takes after her in many ways, but she doesn’t have her mother’s lips!

“Stormi, she’s my twin,” the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul said on Friday, while answering fan questions on YouTube with her best friend Jordyn Woods — later admitting that as her 5-month-old daughter gets older, “she’s looking a lot more like her dad.”

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” Jenner explained, sharing that she’s pretty positive that her boyfriend Travis Scott is responsible.

Continuing, she noted: “She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.”

Jenner has long been open about how she hasn’t always felt comfortable with the size of her lips.

While opening up to her big sister and fellow beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West earlier this year, Jenner also revealed that she was able to turn her insecurity into something positive: her own cosmetics company.

“It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told her sister in an interview for Evening Standard magazine. “I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident.”

In May 2015, Jenner admitted that she enhanced her lips with temporary fillers after spending years overlining her mouth.

Years later, the mother of one revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

Although she has gotten lip fillers in the past, Jenner went on to tell her older sister that she wasn’t thinking of pursuing any other procedures right now.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she said about plastic surgeries. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

However, while her daughter may have her father’s lips, there are still plenty of other ways she takes after her mother.

“I prayed and prayed she would have my big eyes and she has the biggest eyes ever,” Jenner explained in the video posted on Friday, adding that her 5-month-old daughter also “has her forehead.”

“I have a three head — it only fits three, my fourth finger comes down to my eyebrows, so I have a three-head and she has a three-head too,” she remarked, before revealing her daughter “has my ears,” which “kind of come out a little bit.”

“The one thing I was insure about she has,” the new mother added.