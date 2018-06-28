Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's 'Epic' First Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi hits the 5-month mark on Sunday, but the new mom is more focused on another milestone: Stormi’s first birthday!

On Wednesday night, Jenner, 20, opened up to fans on her Snapchat account about the plans she’s making for the tiny tot’s “epic” party.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner said. “That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

The Kylie Cosmetics maven went on to explain that she had already decided on a theme but had to change it up thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said of her nieces, who teamed up for a joint unicorn-themed birthday bash earlier this month — which included doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears. “So I have to think of something else.”

Jenner, who parents Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, has been slowly opening up about motherhood since welcoming her daughter on Feb. 1.

She’s also been sharing photos of her baby girl, though she recently deleted all images showing Stormi’s face from social media.

A source previously told PEOPLE the new mom plans on keeping it that way for a while. “Social media is a crazy place,” explained the insider, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” the source said. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

On June 10, Jenner posted a makeup-free selfie featuring just a peek of her baby girl’s forehead on Instagram. In the comments section, users inquired as to why so many photos of Stormi had been deleted.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” replied Jenner to one user who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of the new snap, according to E! News.

Jenner has also used social media to make a point to subtly shut down speculation surrounding Stormi’s paternity. (In May, rumors began swirling alleging the reality star’s daughter was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung, which he has explicitly denied.)

“Stormi’s Parents,” she captioned a photo of herself and Scott, 27, at the 2018 Met Gala, where they made their red-carpet debut as a couple.