Kylie Jenner Says There's 'Nothing Better' than Holding Her Daughter Stormi: 'My Little Love'

Kylie Jenner is one loving mother!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with Kardashians star couldn’t help but gush over her adorable daughter Stormi, 5 months.

Alongside a photo of her baby girl resting on a bed with a stuffed animal by her side, Jenner wrote, “My little love.”

In keeping with her decision to not share any more photos of her daughter’s face on social media for the time being, the photo is taken from enough of a distance where fans cannot make out the baby’s facial features.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi’s ‘Epic’ First Birthday Party

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 20, also shared a sweet image of herself holding Stormi in her arms.

“Nothing better,” she lovingly captioned the snap.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner recently deleted all photos showing Stormi’s face from social media, which she confirmed in June.

When asked by a social media user why she had only shared a glimpse of her baby girl in one of her photos, Jenner explained, “Yeah, I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” according to E! News.

RELATED: Travis Scott Shares New Snap of Stormi After Kylie Jenner Says She’s Hiding Their Baby’s Face

A source previously told PEOPLE that while Jenner “couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans,” she’d had a change of heart after the photos attracted too many negative comments.

“She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” said the insider, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” added the source. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shares Snap of Herself & Stormi Out for a Stroll in Matching Fendi Gear

Days before her daughter officially hit the 5-month mark on Sunday, the new mom shared she’s already started planning Stormi’s first birthday to make sure the celebration is properly “epic.”

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner said on social media. “That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

Although Jenner went on to share she had already planned on doing a “super magical unicorn theme,” her older sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian already beat her to it when they threw their daughters a joint unicorn-themed bash in June.

“I have to think of something else,” she added.