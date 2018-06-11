New Mom Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Not Sharing' Images of Daughter Stormi's Face 'Right Now'

Kylie Jenner is protecting her baby’s privacy.

The 20-year-old reality star, cosmetics mogul and new mom has deleted all photos showing 4-month-old daughter Stormi‘s face from social media, she confirmed Sunday.

In the comments section of a makeup-free selfie she posted featuring just a peek of her baby girl, users inquired as to why face-on photos of Stormi had been deleted from Jenner’s Instagram account.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” replied Jenner to one user who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of the new snap, according to E! News.

While Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were mum about their baby on the way throughout her pregnancy, the new mom has shared a bevy of photos of little Stormi since her Feb. 1. arrival. Many still remain on her Instagram account even though all photos that show her face fully have been removed.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner alongside Stormi’s birth announcement. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She continued, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

And social-media exposure was something Jenner was thinking about two full years before her daughter was born. “Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram. You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just … I don’t know, live life,” she told Elle UK for their February 2016 cover story.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

The KarJenner clan — including Kim Kardashian West, who welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15, and Jenner’s fellow first-time mom Khloé Kardashian, whose baby girl True was born April 12 — are famous for using sSnapchat filters on their littlest family members.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the fact that all three moms recently chose to use filters on their babies isn’t a coincidence. The insider said it’s a conscious decision made for privacy purposes: The stars feel that they are protecting their babies if they don’t show their full face.

During the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year, the family opened up about allowing their significant others and kids to appear on camera, with Kourtney Kardashian noting that “the boundaries are always changing.”

“We’ll definitely go through moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the kids way back,’ ” she explained.