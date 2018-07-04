She's Got Sole! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Daughter Stormi's Extensive Shoe Collection

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter isn’t walking yet, but her feet are still dressed in style.

“Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers,” the reality star can be heard saying of her 5-month-old in a video shared Tuesday to her Snapchat account, where she shows off Stormi‘s substantial shoe collection, including a sweet pair of blush-pink sneakers.

“Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes,” Jenner, 20, adds of boyfriend Travis Scott, pointing out a pair of pint-sized black, gray and red Air Jordans. “So I’m about to see if she likes shoes.”

In a follow-up story addition, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote, “This dress was mine when I was a baby” atop a photo of a hanging ivory dress with two big bows on the front.

Baby Stormi might be sporting a pair of her adorable kicks at her first birthday party next year, for which her Keeping Up with the Kardashians star mama is already brainstorming ideas.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner said in a Snapchat video she posted last week. “That means we’re halfway to a year … almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

The star is going to have to get a little creative, though. “I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said of her nieces, who teamed up for a joint bash last month that included donuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice-crispy pops with unicorn horns and ears. “So I have to think of something else.”

The new mom recently deleted all photos showing her daughter’s face from social media — and a source told PEOPLE last month that Jenner plans on keeping it that way for a while.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” said the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continued the source, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.