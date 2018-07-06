Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi Is 'Changing' Every Week: 'She Has the Cutest Personality'

Kylie Jenner can’t keep up with her growing baby girl!

Responding to a fan on Twitter Friday, Jenner revealed that her daughter Stormi, 5 months, is “changing almost every week now it seems like.”

The 20-year-old added of her little one, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, “She has the cutest personality.”

The new mom often raves about her daughter on social media, writing on Instagram earlier this month that there is “nothing better” than snuggling with her baby, whom she also called “my little love.”

Jenner has previously opened up about watching how quickly her daughter is growing, revealing that Stormi hitting 5 months old was “really tripping” her.

Still, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is already looking to the future — and planning her daughter’s first birthday party. “I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic,” she said in a recent Snapchat video.

Jenner went on to explain that she had already decided on a theme but had to change it up thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she explained of her nieces, who teamed up for a joint unicorn-themed birthday bash last month that included donuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice-crispy pops with mini unicorn horns and ears. “So I have to think of something else.”

Though typically open with her fans, Jenner recently said she wouldn’t be sharing any photos of Stormi’s face on social media for the time being.

And a source previously told PEOPLE that the new mom plans on keeping it that way — for a while. “Social media is a crazy place,” explained the insider, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Stormi.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” the source said. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”