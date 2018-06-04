We Found It: The Stylish Gucci Baby Carrier Kylie Jenner Uses for 4-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Only the best in comfort and style for Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi.

The new mom was pictured carrying her 4-month-old daughter in an Instagram post she shared Sunday, when the sweet duo attended a birthday bash held in honor of her nieces North, who turns 5 on June 15, and Penelope Scotland, whose sixth birthday arrives on July 8.

Jenner, 20, holds Stormi close to her front in a brown patterned baby carrier by Gucci, which is currently sold out at a variety of online retailers including neimanmarcus.com.

The latter’s listing highlights the Gucci GG Baby Carrier’s adjustable leather straps, Italian-made design and ability to carry children up to 20 lbs.

Although North and Penelope have to wait a little while to celebrate their actual birthdays, the pair teamed up over the weekend for a joint unicorn-themed party.

“North and P! Twin girls, turn around!” Kim Kardashian West called out to the cute cousins in a video showing off the pair’s identical rainbow robes and matching bathing suits.

“Happy birthday ladies,” the proud mama addressed her daughter and niece.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Aside from promoting the newest additions to her cosmetics empire, Jenner has been fairly quiet over recent weeks, especially concerning her baby girl.

But following rumors that swirled alleging Stormi was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung as opposed to boyfriend Travis Scott, she used Instagram to clear the air once and for all.

“Stormi’s Parents 🖤,” Jenner captioned a May photo of herself and Scott, 26, at the 2018 Met Gala, where they made their red-carpet debut as a couple earlier that month.