Definitive Proof That Kylie Jenner Isn't a Regular Mom — She's a Cool Mom

Sure, 3-month-old Stormi might not be aware of how exotic and extravagant her family getaway to Turks & Caicos is, but at least she’ll have the (dozens) of photos to jog her memory later on. New mom Kylie took her baby girl and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, on a lavish vacation to the Caribbean island, where the family relaxed on the beach, chilled on various yachts and enjoyed some quality time away from the paparazzi. (Meanwhile, our parents took us to the Jersey Shore every year.)