Welcome to the world, Overton Owens Petty!

Kyle Petty and wife Morgan welcomed their first child together on Sunday, June 3, he announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of his baby boy looking cozy in a black-and-white swaddle.

“Morgan and I are SO Happy to welcome our son into our lives!” the retired NASCAR driver, 58, captioned the sweet image. “Overton Owens Petty born 6-3-18! Baby and Mom are doing GREAT! We can’t wait for the adventure to begin! #prouddadandmom”

Alongside a daddy-son snapshot the new papa shared on Father’s Day, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day To my Dad and every Father out there. This year, Morgan gave me a special Father’s Day gift. I am so blessed … #imakebabyfaces”

Baby Overton is the first child for Morgan, 33, while Petty is a father to daughter Montgomery, 32, and sons Austin, 36, and Adam, a professional racing driver who died at age 19 in May 2000.

In December, the NASCAR America analyst — who is the son of racer Richard “The King” Petty and grandson of racer Lee Petty — announced he and Morgan were expecting a baby.

“Christmas came early for me this year! Morgan and I are expecting our first child together in June! I’m so excited I can hardly sleep!” he captioned a photo of the couple on social media.

In December 2013, Petty became a grandfather for the second time when his son Austin welcomed a son. Austin and his wife Sarah honored his late brother Adam by naming their baby boy after him.

Montgomery has a daughter named Sullivan.

Petty and Morgan, the executive director of his Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, married in December 2015.